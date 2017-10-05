Live screening of Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power featuring a Q&A with Al Gore

October 20, 2017 —

The film screening of the Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power including a live streamed Q&A with Al Gore is the final Sustainability Month event presented by University of Manitoba Office of Sustainability in partnership with Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources, Natural Resource Institute, Society for Earth Sciences and Environmental Students, Climate Change Connection and Green Action Centre.

Film synopsis: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes — in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

What: Live streamed Q&A with Al Gore followed by the screening of Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Information booths will be setup and light refreshments will be provided.

When: Thursday, October 26 – Q&A at 5:30 pm, Screening 6:30 – 8:15 pm.

Where: Room 136, ARTlab, 180 Dafoe Road, University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus

Cost: FREE and all are welcome to attend

Let us know if you are coming! Join the Facebook event here.

A draft version of Manitoba’s Climate Action Plan, which includes carbon pricing, is set to be released by the end of October 2017. Stay tuned for more information as the plan unfolds.