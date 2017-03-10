Listen to your heart: Renowned researcher shares vital info at nursing event

March 10, 2017 —

The human heart is an incredible organ. It beats more than 100,000 times a day, keeping cells nourished and carrying away dangerous waste. Fast or slow, day and night, the heart always knows how to keep the beat strong.

Alexander Clark, Professor and Associate Dean (Research) at the University of Alberta, will be sharing powerful stories about this vital organ and what you can do to keep your heart happy and healthy at this year’s Helen Glass Lecture.

What: Helen Glass Lecture: “What’s Your Heart Telling You? It’s Time to Talk about Cardiovascular Health”

Who: Dr. Alexander Clark, Professor and Associate Dean (Research), University of Alberta

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017 (reception 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.)

Where: The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, 85 Israel Asper Way

Clark’s special interests are in chronic disease management, heart disease and self-care. This work has directly influenced practice, policy and guidelines on both sides of the Atlantic and Australia. He also works locally, nationally and internationally as a mentor to promote academic excellence in doctoral and early career researchers.

This free public lecture will be one of the highlights of the Helen Glass Research Symposium, hosted by the College of Nursing in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences. The symposium is a multi-day event running from March 13 to 15 that gives faculty, staff, students and the public an opportunity to hear new perspectives from innovative researchers working on the frontlines of nursing.

In addition to the lecture, Clark will also be giving a presentation to graduate students and faculty entitled, “Critical Realism: What is it and how is it useful for research?” Dr. Clark will be co-hosting a research workshop with Bailey Sousa from the University of Alberta, and facilitating a research networking event – also with Sousa – on March 15.

All events for the Helen Glass Research Symposium are offered free of charge by the University of Manitoba’s College of Nursing. The symposium honours the legacy of Dr. Helen Glass, who was a nursing pioneer in Manitoba. Glass had an innovative vision to bring internationally renowned nursing scholars to the College of Nursing.

“The Helen Glass Research Symposium is a wonderful opportunity to hear new viewpoints and share stimulating ideas,” says Christina West, a researcher and assistant professor at the College of Nursing. “In addition to the Helen Glass Lecture, the workshops and student events provide a great chance for faculty, students and the public to network and make new connections. This unique event aims to support our shared academic work, and to provide new opportunities for success in the future.”

The Helen Glass Lecture and reception on March 13 is free for all attendees. Museum tours after the lecture cost $17 per person, payable at the door. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided.

Click for more information about the Helen Glass Research Symposium.