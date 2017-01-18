Learn about opportunities for Indigenous U of M students

January 18, 2017 —

A message to the University of Manitoba community from Christine Cyr, Director, Indigenous Student Centre:

As members of our dynamic Indigenous community at the U of M, Indigenous students have a NEW opportunity to get the most from their university experience.

Beginning Monday, January 23rd, the Indigenous Student Centre will be offering a bi-weekly e-newsletter to let Indigenous students know about:

Upcoming social and cultural events

Scholarships, bursaries and awards

Resources for Indigenous students

Job opportunities

Leadership development programs

Chances to volunteer and connect with others

This new e-newsletter will be similar in format to U of M’s Student Weekly, but is specific to Métis, First Nation and Inuit students – 2,400+ strong!

Indigenous students can click here to receive the Indigenous Student Newsletter, by signing up in their Aurora account:

Please go to your student profile in Aurora

Go to either the “Personal Information” tab or the “Declarations” tab and then click on “Canadian Indigenous Self-Declaration”

Select that you would like to update your profile

Where you are given the option to receive communication about U of M’s Indigenous Community select “Yes”

Students that have already signed up to receive the newsletter when they self-declared as an Indigenous student, do not have to do so again.

If you have any questions about the Indigenous Student Newsletter, please email: indigenous [dot] newsletter [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Kinanaskomitin! Miigwech! Marsi! Thank you!