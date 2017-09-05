Knowing how to pick ‘em

July 10, 2017 —

They say education offers an excellent return on investment. Two students at the University of Manitoba’s Asper School of Business have proven this to be literally the case by realizing some incredible gains at this spring’s ETF Global Portfolio Challenge.

Sagar Jain Prabakhar and Adam Ellis — both Asper MBA students — ranked sixth and nineteenth at the investment challenge, where more than 1,000 students from 190 schools compete worldwide. They surpassed competitors from Harvard, Wharton, UCLA, Berkeley, Rotman, McGill, LBS, and LSE.

The bi-annual competition is a web-based simulated investment, explains Usha Mittoo, a professor of accounting and finance at Asper. She uses the challenge to help her students learn about investing in Exchange-Traded Products. Prabakhar and Ellis were both students in her class.

“Through the challenge’s website they built a portfolio of four to 10 ETPs using a virtual endorsement of $100,000,” says Mittoo. “The challenge is to use their knowledge of investments to pick the top-performing funds.”

The investments and gains were virtual, but the prizes are real. Prabakhar and Ellis will attend the ETP Forum in New York, where they’ll have the chance to meet more than 500 other financial professionals, meet Wall Street mentors, and sign on for micro-internships.

Last fall, two students in Mittoo’s undergraduate investment course — Nadia Daoudi and Yingyan Li – placed in the top 25.