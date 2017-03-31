Keynote speakers explore civility and incivility in academia

March 28, 2017 —

All University of Manitoba faculty members are invited to attend a presentation on civility and incivility in academia, led by keynote speakers Loraleigh Keashly, associate professor and associate dean, curricular and student affairs, College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts, Wayne State University, and James Turk, executive director emeritus, Canadian Association of University Teachers, and distinguished visiting professor, Ryerson University.

The April 13 event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Senate Chambers (E3-262 Engineering). The event will also be available by live video webcast.

“We are pleased to jointly present this event with University of Winnipeg and Brandon University,” says Diane Hiebert-Murphy, vice-provost (academic affairs). “We want to bring faculty members together and explore how civility and incivility impact academic freedom, collegial work and shared governance.”

The keynote speakers will explore issues such as academic freedom, expressive speech and misconduct and effective means for debate, disagreement and dissent.

“We look forward to this collective discussion with faculty members from our university, U of W and Brandon,” adds Hiebert-Murphy.

“Ultimately, we want to continue to develop a culture of continuous dialogue, collaboration and consensus-building.”

For more information about the event and live video webcast, visit the human resources website.

If you have feedback on this event or suggestions for future topics, email hrfeedback [at] umanitoba [dot] ca