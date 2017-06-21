Jerome Knysh elected as alumni representative on the U of M Board of Governors

June 13, 2017 —

Jerome Knysh has been elected by his fellow graduates as the newest alumni representative to the Board of Governors.

Jerome brings a wealth of experience to the role. As a member of the U of M Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2015 he has served as the vice-president of lifelong learning and a member of the executive, finance and nominating committees.

A two-time graduate of the U of M, Jerome holds a bachelor of science in industrial engineering and earned his MBA in 1990. With 30 years of progressive management experience behind him, Jerome has a proven history of bringing positive change that will serve the U of M’s Board of Governors well.

Jerome welcomes the privilege to stay connected to the university and said that by respecting the contributions of alumni both past and present, the university is better able to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing future of post-secondary education.

“I have a long-standing dedication to education and the value it has to individuals and to the greater community,” said Jerome. “The continued success of the university is a cornerstone of our community’s ability to create, preserve and communicate knowledge, and thereby contribute to the cultural, social and economic well-being of the people of Manitoba, Canada and the world.”