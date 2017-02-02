January Instagram photo contest winner

February 2, 2017 —

Our campus is filled with great places to study! Last month students were invited to share photos of their favourite University of Manitoba study spot in our January @umstudent Instagram photo contest. This month’s submissions included cozy shots of favourite study carrels and some stunning window views. The winning image was captured by @jeegss who received a $25 gift card to the Bookstore.

Stay tuned to @umstudent for details of our February Instagram photo contest, where sharing pics of your favourite buildings on campus could award you $25 at the Bookstore.

Take a look at our top entries from the January contest below.