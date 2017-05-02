Jane’s Walk 2017

May 2, 2017 —

What a great way to celebrate the University of Manitoba’s 140th anniversary and Canada’s 150th! Join the Office of Sustainability and Campus Planning Office for the university’s third annual Jane’s Walk.

The theme this year will be “There to Now,” which looks at the history of the university’s Fort Garry campus and its relationship to the community through its buildings and campus design.

It has been 140 years since the U of M became the first degree-granting institution west of Ontario, and recognizing its history and diverse community is the next step towards taking our place.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. on May 6 at the Administration Building (66 Chancellors Circle) and end at 11:45 a.m. at Investors Group Athletic Centre for the 28th Annual Traditional Graduation Pow Wow in celebration of the university’s Indigenous graduating students.

What is Jane’s Walk?

Jane’s Walk is an international movement bringing communities together through free, locally-organized walking tours.

The movement is in celebration of Jane Jacobs, a writer and urbanist whose ideals and views had a strong influence on modern urban planning.

Want to attend?

When: May 6, 2017, 10:00 a.m.

Where: Meet at the University of Manitoba’s Administration Building, 66 Chancellors Circle.

The walk will be led by Leanne Shewchuk, Director of the Office of Sustainability and co-hosted by the Campus Planning Office.

For more information on this and other local Jane’s Walks, visit the website.