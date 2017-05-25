Introducing Magna Campus: A rich repository of pedagogical tools

May 29, 2017 —

A new teaching resource is now available to University of Manitoba faculty and other teaching staff.

Magna Campus – University of Manitoba is a resource site that can be accessed in full through UM Learn, and is sponsored by the Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning. It represents a robust supplement to the online Teaching Resources site in development by the Centre, in addition to the Centre’s regular programming and collegial leadership, expertise and support to fulfill the teaching and learning mission of the University of Manitoba.

The 20-Minute Mentor is one program available through Magna Campus. It provides just-in-time, quick, intensive seminars on key topics such as the flipped classroom, engaging online students, academic integrity, critical thinking skills, grading and more. Other online seminars and articles available cover a broad range of themes from faculty mentoring to curriculum creation and assessment, and from online learning and distance education to incorporating technology in post-secondary teaching.

The Centre’s Colleen Webb and Sol Chu worked with Magma to set up access to the site through UM Learn. Webb notes, “The site is a rich repository of teaching resources and tools, offering innovative strategies, fresh ideas and insights, and building on best practices for pedagogy.”

Mark Torchia, executive director of the Centre, adds that the Magna Campus resource is another great reinforcement of the importance of teaching and learning at the university.

“This complementary resource provides another means for pedagogical support to our faculty and teaching staff. By enhancing teaching practice, the ultimate outcome will be to continue to build an outstanding student experience at the University of Manitoba,” he says.

Please note: Teaching faculty and staff have full access to Magna Campus through their UM Learn accounts. Course appears at bottom on login. Instructors can also self-register for the course at https://universityofmanitoba.desire2learn.com/d2l/login