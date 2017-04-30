Inaugural inter-institutional meeting focuses on academic integrity

The Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning at the University of Manitoba will present the inuagural Academic Integrity Inter-Institutional Meeting (AIIIM) 2017 on Friday, June 2.

This teaching and learning event is open to post-secondary academic staff from across the province. The goal of the event is to share strategies and resources to help to provide students with the best possible learning experience — one that is centred on integrity. Academic integrity refers to a commitment to academic standards and embracing the values of honesty, trust, respect, fairness and responsibility and having the courage to act on these values.