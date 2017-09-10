In the News: Asper prof talks Sears closures

June 23, 2017 —

Sears Canada announced recently it will close 59 stores and cut 2,900 jobs across Canada. One of the stores to close will be Winnipeg’s outlet store at Garden City Shopping Centre.

In an interview with Hal Anderson on CJOB Radio, Kelley Main, associate professor of marketing and head of the Marketing Department at the Asper School of Business, says it’s hard to say if there’s a future ahead for Sears, but the company may do well to leverage the value of Sears’ long history as part of Canada’s consumer culture and heritage.

On the other hand, she says, “It’s hard to be all things to all people,” which is what Sears tried to be.

The company would have to struggle to have a place in today’s retail landscape, she adds.

“Expectations have changed on the part of consumers, so they’ve gotten used to having all information available to them all the time. Which means they don’t have to wait until the physical doors open in the morning” to compare product prices and features, for instance. “It’s hard [for a large company like Sears] to catch up with those changes.”

Main would advise a company like Sears to “build on its strengths” — such as low prices or personalized service — and capitalize on those.

In an interview with CBC News, Main said any tenant moving into the space vacated by Sears will need to avoid making the same mistakes: