Imagine a Canada – 10 Manitoba youth to be honoured tonight

April 19, 2017 —

The Hon. Janice Filmon, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, will join the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba on April 19 in celebrating 10 young Manitobans for their submissions to the Imagine a Canada national arts and communications initiative, inviting young Canadians to the forefront of the conversation on Reconciliation.

Lt-Gov Filmon will host a ceremony to honour the recipients at Government House. The honourees are:

Brittany Crate – Norway House, MB – Grade 12, Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre – Poem

Sarah Fontaine-Sinclair – Winnipeg, MB (also Opaskwayak Cree Nation and Peguis First Nation) – Grade 5, École Laura Secord School – Essay

Hailey Fudge – Thompson, MB – Grade 8, Juniper Elementary School – Drawing

Brooke Graham – Thompson, MB – Grade 8, Juniper Elementary School – Poem

Zayna Lavallee and Gracelyn Spence – Thompson, MB / Split Lake, MB – Grade 8, Wapanohk Community School – Poem

Oscar Lavitt – Winnipeg, MB – Grade 6, St. John’s Brebeuf School – Song

Lily Moose – O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation – Grade 2, Wapanohk Community School – Drawing

Carter Shippam – Winnipeg, MB – Grade 6, St. John’s Brebeuf School – Essay

Arianna Vokey – Thompson, MB – Grade 7, Juniper Elementary School – Drawing

The arts and communications initiative, in its second year, is done in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General and the Lieutenant Governors across Canada. Students from kindergarten through undergraduates at post-secondary institutions were invited to share their vision of the country’s future through the lens of Reconciliation. Submissions ranged from stories, poems, pieces of art, short films and essays. Up to 10 students were selected in each province and territory, with one finalist selected from each province and territory to be recognized in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on June 20, 2017.

“The vice regal family is thrilled to be a part of this wonderful program recognizing just some of the young hearts and minds across this great country, and I am so very proud to walk beside and really listen to the voices of these leaders of tomorrow,” said Lt-Gov Filmon.

“Youth visions for the future of the country are at the heart of our national journey of reconciliation,” said Ry Moran, director of the NCTR. “Ensuring we listen to and celebrate young people as we chart a path to respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada is essential.”

David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Manitoba added, “Canada needs young leaders to help advance reconciliation and improve the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. This inspiring initiative empowers young voices and creates opportunities for rich and meaningful dialogues.”

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is the permanent home for all statements, documents, and other materials gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The NCTR is hosted by the University of Manitoba and works in partnership with a wide variety of agencies and organizations to advance Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.