I’m creating my vision

March 29, 2017 —

Danielle Fenn solves problems through art.

“I started my degree with the intention of pursuing art therapy. I quickly fell for art for arts sake,” she says. “Studying art is very much about solving visual and technical problems. It’s about engaging with the world and humanity through the understanding of identity politics, representation and the impact of images.”

The fourth-year School of Art student admits the transition to university was tougher than she expected.

“Accessibility services made a huge difference to me. I didn’t have a family who went to university and didn’t really know what university was about,” she says. “I felt very supported at the UofM and it has allowed me to imagine a better future.”

Danielle now imagines a better future for others through her love of inclusive design.

“The heart of design is about shaping environments, both virtual and physical, to meet our needs. Inclusive design is important to me because it values diversity in age, identity, and ability,” she says. “The focus is on making products or environments that make sense for a wide range of ability.”

The two-time undergraduate Experience Research award recipient has spent the past two summers working alongside world-class professors.

“In my first summer of Experience Research, I traveled to Belgium to assist Sarah Ciursyek (Assistant Professor, School of Art) and I got to experience art in some of the world’s major cultural centres,” Danielle says. “Last summer, I researched under the supervision of Dr. Zana Lutfiyya (Professor, Faculty of Education) and it was a great chance to connect with professionals outside of my faculty. The interdisciplinary connections helped me form a clearer path toward my goal of pursuing inclusive, or human-centred, design.”

“Everyday I am grateful for the opportunity to explore different mediums and methods of communication, especially visual communication. It’s so inspiring for me to connect with others this way,” she says.