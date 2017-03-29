I’m Challenging My Limits

March 29, 2017 —

Brayden Harper is a student of the world.

“Through exchange programs, service learning, and summer travel courses at the University of Manitoba, I have learned that traveling is one of the best ways to learn,” says Brayden.

“I live off of the thrill of exploring, learning, and meeting new people. Studying at the U of M has allowed me to visit 34 different countries and build relationships with people around the world.”

Building cultural bridges is very important to the Asper School of Business graduate from Peguis First Nation. During one of his three co-op placements, he approached Winnipeg Blue Bombers management with the idea of reading a statement before every CFL game to acknowledge Indigenous territory.

“The largest bridge that I have built so far was between the Indigenous community and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers,” he says. “It has had a huge impact in breaking down barriers, while also promoting awareness of the past treatment of Indigenous peoples and the ongoing process of truth and reconciliation.”

“Being an Aboriginal student, I also value programs such as the Aboriginal Business Education Partners and the support that I received from people like the dean of Asper,” said Brayden. “To feel supported, trusted, respected, and valued at the UofM was imperative to my success and motivation because I felt like the faculty truly cared about my development.”

After graduation, Brayden started working for TD Commercial Bank and loves his new office inside the iconic TD Tower building in downtown Winnipeg.

“The finance industry had been an interesting area of work for me because creativity and brand strategy is my passion and finance is very analytical in nature,” says Brayden. “I’m trying to break through the typical conservative nature of the bank and it’s been challenging, but also extremely enriching at the same time.”

“My life goal is to travel the world while climbing the corporate ladder to gain experience, before jumping out there and taking the big risk to run my own business.”