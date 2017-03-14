March 14, 2017 —

Born in a cave with only stars to tell time, Gao Zhisheng overcomes incredible odds to become one of China’s top attorneys. The people call him “the Conscience of China.” But then, in the eyes of the Communist Party, he goes too far.

This story, Transcending Fear: The Story of Gao Zhisheng, will be told at a film showing and discussion on March 23.

What: Human Rights in China Film Show

Where: 217 University Centre

When: March 23

The Falun Dafa Student Association and Students Against Forced Organ Harvesting present the Human Rights in China Film Show. This free event is open to all students, professors, staff, and members of the community. Food will be provided. Sponsored by UMSU.

For any inquiry, email safoh [at] gmail [dot] com or falundafa [dot] um [at] gmail [dot] com