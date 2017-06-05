Human Resources releases annual report

May 17, 2017 —

What does our working environment look like? Who makes up our working community?

Human Resources invites faculty and staff to explore these types of questions and more in its inaugural Human Resources 2016 Annual Report: Our Strength Lies in Our People.

“This is Human Resources first annual report and I trust it will add to our community conversations,” says Gregory Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources). “Our primary communication goal is to provide honest, useful and transparent information.”

The annual report, based on the 2016 calendar year, is organized by eight themes, including diversity and inclusion, staff relations, recruitment, and outstanding workplace supports.

In it, readers will discover information such as U of M’s low voluntary turnover rate (6.7%), the number of people in each employment group and recognition of the 140 faculty and staff who contributed 25 years or more of service to the U of M.

The report also covers the university’s employee development programs, such as the University of Manitoba Leaders Learning Program or the tuition reimbursement program, which supported 141 faculty and staff in their pursuit of further education.

Other sections of the report highlight areas for improvement. Two examples of such areas are the efforts to champion diversity and inclusion in the workforce and usage rate for the Employee and Family Assistance Program.

“By providing transparent information, we hope to inspire faculty and staff to work together to achieve the best possible work environment,” adds Juliano. “Ultimately, we strive to be the employer of choice for our nearly 8,500 faculty and staff.”

The report’s themes and metrics were based on the University of Manitoba’s strategic plan, Taking Our Place, which prioritizes building community to create an outstanding learning and working environment as foundational to achieving U of M’s mission and vision.

To read the Human Resources 2016 Annual Report: Our Strength Lies in Our People, visit the human resources website.

If you have any suggestions or feedback on the annual report, please email hrfeedback [at] umanitoba [dot] ca