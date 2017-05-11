HuffPo/CTV: University Of Manitoba Student Delivers 150 Care Packages To Asylum-Seekers

May 11, 2017 —

As Huff Post and CTV report:

A University of Manitoba [Faculty of Arts] student inspired by the plight of asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Canada border on foot delivered care packages to the new reception and shelter in Gretna Tuesday.

Lubna Usmani helped put together 150 care packages.

“It’s was a lot of fun,” she said in a phone call with CTV Winnipeg.

Half of the packages were delivered to Gretna. The other half went to The Salvation Army, where many asylum seekers have also been staying since mid-February.

Usmani said she made packages tailored for children, which include a colouring book, crayons and a baseball cap, as well as kits designed specifically for men and women.