Honouring incredible women

March 28, 2017 —

Congratulations to our staff, faculty and students who were nominated as 2017 YMCA-YWCA Women of Distinction. The awards are presented each year to Manitoba’s most fascinating and influential women whose outstanding achievements have made a lasting impact on the well-being and future of our communities. The YMCA-YWCA Women of Distinction Awards will be given out on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

U of M Faculty:

Dr. Joanne Embree (Science, Technology & Research)

Dr. Nancy Hansen (Education, Training & Mentorship)

Dr. Debra Lane (Science, Technology & Research)

Dr. Shelley Sweeney (Arts, Culture & Heritage)

Dr. Tamra Werbowetski-Ogilvie (Science, Technology & Research)

U of M Student:

Alysa Raposo (Young Women of Distinction)

U of M Alumnae:

Arlene M. Skull [BHEc/69, CertEd/70, MEd/00] (Community Champion)

Diane E. Clare [BN/80, MEd/93] (Education, Training and Mentorship)

Kayla P. Gordon [MEd/93] (Arts, Culture & Heritage)

Mary A. Kempe [BA/97] (Business, Professions & Trades)

Dr. Darlene Wight [D.LITT/12] (Arts, Culture & Heritage)

Diana R. Nicholson [BSc(BioEng)/06] (Science, Technology and Research)

Patricia L. Sayies [BEd/09, PBDipEd/15] (Education, Training and Mentorship)

Patricia M. Kumbakisaka [BA/13] (Young Woman of Distinction)

Stephanie J. Reid [BA/16] (Young Woman of Distinction)

Congratulations to all the incredible women being honoured at this year’s event. Read the full list of 2017 recipients and their bios here.