Helping more Indigenous students come to study

March 23, 2017 —

Indigenous students will now make a smoother transition from communities across this province to University of Manitoba campuses thanks to a visionary new program supported by real estate company Qualico.

The Qualico Bridge to Success program, supported through $1-million donation to the U of M’s Front and Centre campaign, is positioned to ease the transition of Indigenous (First Nation, Inuit, Métis) students into post-secondary education at the U of M.

“Through the Qualico Bridge to Success Program we will be able to join the University of Manitoba as a partner in Indigenous learning, piloting a new way of supporting Indigenous students as they transition to post-secondary studies,” said Kevin Van, Vice President of Qualico. “We are hoping that the Program will ultimately result in the success of talented, inquisitive students who want to make a difference in our world.”

Every year, the University of Manitoba welcomes approximately 500 new Indigenous students to its campuses. Students who attend come from both rural and urban locations in order to embark on their goal of achieving their dreams of obtaining a university degree. With determination and motivation, students leave their comfort zones and look to the university to support their goals.

The University of Manitoba strives to be a welcoming place that translates into success for Indigenous students. However, the transition to university can be a challenge for many and with an ever-growing Indigenous student population, the Indigenous Student Centre is grateful for the support the Qualico Bridge to Success program will offer students. Qualico has donated $1 million to the Front and Centre campaign to support this transformational Indigenous Achievement program.

“The Qualico Bridge to Success program will enhance the first-year experience for Indigenous students and allow us to provide a cost-free program with numerous benefits,” says student advisor Carla Loewen. “With this donation from Qualico, we’ll be able to do more than ever. It’s a really exciting time for our incoming students.”

The program will offer one-day summer camps prior to the start of the Fall Term, the Neechiwaken Indigenous Peer Mentor Program, social events, and academic enhancements such as a learning cohort, tutoring and more. Students will be invited to join the program once they are accepted and will be able to apply online through the Indigenous Student Centre’s website.

“The University of Manitoba is committed to creating a strong foundation for Indigenous students,” says Christine Cyr, director of the Indigenous Student Centre, which oversees the program. “This program will allow us to promote Indigenous student success in meaningful and intentional ways.”

To learn more about the Qualico Bridge to Success Program, please visit its website.