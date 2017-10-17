Grad Talks: Adam Nepon (Asper MBA)

October 16, 2017 —

Asper MBA student Adam Nepon talks with UMFM 101.5 FM about a research project that will help produce an innovative video series for the Asper School of Business.

The ultimate goal of the videos is to inspire undergraduate students — tomorrow’s business leaders and professionals — to build more positive relationships with Indigenous people and communities.

Nepon is conducting his research as part of an industry project course in the MBA program. The course creates opportunities for students to apply their MBA skills and knowledge to the needs of real-world clients — in this case, the University of Manitoba.

Nepon also talks about what led him to pursue a graduate business degree, his awakening to his own identity, and how he’s steered his education into an opportunity to make a difference.

https://soundcloud.com/umfm1015/grad-talks-adam-nepon-graudate-student-asper-school-of-business-mba-program?in=umfm1015/sets/grad-talks