Global food security, International Week perspective

February 1, 2017 —

Our lives depend on the agro-food system, yet this system has been a mixed blessing: increasing hunger combined with rising food prices, greenhouse gas emissions, and health concerns are relevant issues globally even as the supply of food increases. But these problems are hidden in a long chain of intermediaries that disconnect us from the production of our food. How can we mitigate negative effects and still create a sustainable and vibrant food system for all?

From Feb. 6-10, International Week 2017 at the University of Manitoba will explore global food security through panel discussions, public lectures, and workshops led by a wide range of experts, organizations, and community members. All events are free.

Students, faculty and staff will be introduced to a number of alternative solutions for a sustainable food future at both the individual and policy level, and will have opportunities to connect with food justice movements already happening right here on campus, in the local communities, and around the world.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn about international opportunities available to U of M students.

“International Week is an opportunity for our campus community to engage as global citizens. It helps us view ourselves and the problems facing societies in a larger, interconnected web, and it hopefully empowers and inspires us to use our skills to enact change and benefit communities around the globe,” says Susan Taylor, director of the International Centre at the U of M. “I invite all to participate and learn more about international issues.”

For more information on International Week 2017, visit the website.

A brief overview of events/activities:

Super-booth

February 6 – 10, 2017 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. | Campo in University Centre

Transitions: Cross-cultural Reflections on Food

(UMASA)

Monday, February 6, 2017 | 12:30pm – 1:20pm | GSA Lounge (217 University Centre)

Green Thumb Food Tour

(Environment and Geography Students Association)

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 | 11:30 – 12:45pm | Buller Greenhouse

Salmon Farming and Red Tie: Indigenous Food Insecurity in Chiloé, Chile

(Community Service Learning)

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 | 1 – 2:15pm | GSA Lounge (217 University Centre)

Student Exchange Fair

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 | 10 am – 2 pm | Campo in University Centre

EXchanging Perspectives – powered by Pecha Kucha:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm | The Hub, 3rd Floor University Centre

Food Waste Conservation

(The Office of Sustainability)

Thursday, February 9, 2017 | 1- 2:15pm | GSA Lounge (217 University Centre)

Food Security and Basic Income

(Winnipeg Harvest)

GreenPack

Throughout the week, the Nutrition and Education Community Outreach (NECO) will be actively promoting the importance of food waste conservation as a part of their #GreenPack campaign. Follow them on social media to learn practical ways you can reduce your environmental impact and stay tuned for more information about their upcoming contest.

