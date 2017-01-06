Get fit for free Jan. 9-13

December 22, 2016 —

A new year, a new you.

Kickstart your 2017 by sampling over 70 of Recreation Services’ most popular instructional classes and use the fitness and recreation facilities for the entire week for free!

There are also some exciting new programs in the 2017 winter line-up to compliment existing programs in Dance, Group Fitness PLUS, martial Arts, Recreation and Wellness. It’s all free January 9-13, 2017!

Registration for Free Week is not required. Simply visit one of the three customer service desks, bring your photo I.D. and that’s it!

For more information, visit at Recreation Services online.