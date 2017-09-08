Get Fit For Free!

September 7, 2017 —

Recreation Services invites you to our Free Week Open House September 11-15 at both our Fort Garry and Bannatyne campus locations. Sample over 50 of our most popular instructional classes and use our fitness and recreation facilities, including the new Active Living Centre, for the entire week for FREE!

We’ve got some exciting new programs in our fall 2017 line-up to compliment our existing programs in Dance, Group Fitness PLUS, Martial Arts, Recreation and Wellness.

It’s all FREE September 11-17, 2017.

Registration for Free Week is not required. Simply visit us at one of our two customer service desks and bring your photo I.D. Free Week is open to the University of Manitoba community and the general public.

Free Week Program Schedules – Fall 2017