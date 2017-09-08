Get Active with Recreation Services this Fall/Winter

August 31, 2017 —

Hello Students! Recreation Services would like to help you stay active during the upcoming school year! Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Returning Students

You’re all set! We have a current waiver on file for all returning students who have activated their student pass in previous years which means they will be provided access once the term starts (Fall term and winter term begin Sept 1st, 2017 and Jan 1st, 2018 respectively).

“That’s great! But How do I access Recreation Services facilities?” – U o f M Returning Student

Good question! You simply show up and use your student card to swipe in at either campus, so be sure to get your student card from the Registrar’s Office once you’re enrolled in classes. If your card doesn’t work when you swipe, please speak with one of our customer service representatives.

New Students

New students will need to sign a waiver before they can start accessing Recreation Services facilities. The waiver is available in person at either the Active Living Centre or Joe Doupe Recreation Centre and we will also have waivers at a few kiosks around campus during the beginning of September. The waiver is also available online for those students who’d prefer to print a copy and drop it off at one of our customer service desks.

For more information please contact the customer service desk at 204.474.6100 or visit our website at umanitoba.ca/sportandrec