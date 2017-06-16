Gear up for Bike Week 2017

June 16, 2017 —

If you are looking for a reason to dust off your bike this summer, participate in Bike to Work Day on Friday, June 23. Ride to any of the more than 50 pit stops in Winnipeg on your way to work or school, including the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry pit stop at UMCycle, located at Curry Place and Sidney Smith Street, and the Bannatyne campus pit stop at Brodie Centre. Arrive between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. to enjoy music, refreshments and prizes.

To add to the excitement, U of M riders will have another reason to celebrate at the Fort Garry campus pit stop: the UMCycle Bicycle Kiosk and Cycle Plaza will be open and celebrating its soft launch. Learn how to fix a flat tire and tune up your bike during two Bike Week workshops hosted by UMCycle.

U of M Bike Week Events:

Fix-A-Flat Workshop

Monday, June 19, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

UMCycle Bicycle Kiosk, Curry Place & Sidney Smith Street

Wellness Fair, Fort Garry campus

Monday, June 19, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Fireside Lounge, University Centre

Visit the Office of Sustainability table for bike maps and a sneak-peak of upcoming cycling and pedestrian improvements.

Bike Maintenance Q&A

Tuesday, June 20, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

UMCycle Bicycle Kiosk, Curry Place & Sidney Smith Street

Wellness Fair, Bannatyne campus

Tuesday, June 20, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Visit the Office of Sustainability table for bike maps and test out a pop-up bike lane on Bannatyne Avenue at Hugh John MacDonald School, located at 567 Bannatyne Avenue.

Bike to Work Day, Fort Garry pit stop & UMCycle Soft Launch

Friday, June 23, 6:30–10:30 a.m.

UMCycle Bicycle Kiosk, Curry Place & Sidney Smith Street

Bike by for food, music and a chance to win prizes.

Bike to Work Day, Bannatyne campus pit stop

Friday, June 23, 6:30–9:30 a.m.

Brodie Centre entrance

Bike by for food, music and a chance to win prizes.

Stay up to date on events, share your photos and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with #UMSustainability.