Game-changing solutions coming soon

January 16, 2017 —

Four cross-faculty teams have been selected to challenge for Game Changer’s grand prize. The finale, which is open to the public, takes place on Thursday, January 19th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Pembina Hall.

Game Changer is a unique two-phase competition where students from all departments and faculties are encouraged to submit an idea – one that identifies practical, real-world challenges and has potential to enact positive change if a solution was found. Once a variety of problems are identified, teams of students pitch their best solutions.

The solution entries were scored based on novelty of solution; clear and concise (no scientific jargon); feasibility and ease of implementation; scalability; entrepreneurial spirit; cross discipline members; sustainability; and innovation.

The following teams were selected to present solutions to these pressing problems:

HEALTH: How do we encourage people to be pro-active about their health rather than reactive?

Team Easy A(ctivity)

University of Manitoba team members: Jona Erenberg (undergrad in Kinesiology and Recreation Management), Shael Minuk (undergrad in Electrical & Computer Engineering), Daniel Kroft (M.D. in Max Rady College of Medicine), Eidan Hassan (undergrad in Asper School of Business/Commerce-Business)

EDUCATION: How do we improve the access to education in Indigenous communities in Canada?

Team Midewiwin Lodge (IICEC)

Red River College team members: Hong Ngoc Trinh (undergrad in International Business), Fatima Feliciano (undergrad in International Business), Dinae Robinson (undergrad in Indigenous Studies), Selimat Oladimeji (undergrad in International Business), Patience Ajiamah (undergrad in International Business)

ENVIRONMENTAL: How can we reduce e-waste to diminish harmful side effects to the environment?

Team LOOP

University of Manitoba team members: Haneen Shouman (Master’s student, Asper School of Business), Michael Hall (Master’s student, Asper School of Business), Maria Sanchez (Master’s student, Marketing Management, Extended Education)

FINANCIAL LITERACY: How do we improve financial literacy in society?

Team Opes

University of Manitoba team members: Dumitru Ignat (undergrad in Arts/Economics), Andriy Rudnyk (undergrad in Asper School of Business/Commerce), David Dang (undergrad in Asper School of Business/Commerce)

Check out the Game Changer conversation on social media at #gamechangermb