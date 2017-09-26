Game Changer: Manitoba’s Idea Competition

September 26, 2017 —

The response to the first phase of this year’s Game Changer competition was overwhelming. In total, 204 problems were submitted, with the selected winning problems receiving $500.

With a $10,000 grand prize up for grabs, now the real work begins.

The bold competition developed at the University of Manitoba, now enters the second phase after the winning six problems were announced on Facebook Live on Sep. 26.

It’s time to assemble a team to answer one of the six winning problems below. Teams must have three to five people and can be made of any Manitoban over 16. At least two team members must be students from any Manitoba post-secondary institution, and if from the same school, from different faculties or degrees programs. Cross-institutional teams are encouraged.

Viable, practical solutions to any of the six winning problems must be submitted by Nov. 1 at 4:00 P.M. CT via umantioba.ca/gamechanger.

The top 10 solutions will move to a final round on Nov. 14 where faculty, industry, and community professionals will chose the winners. The grand prize winning team will receive $10,000, 2nd place takes $5,000, 3rd place $2,500, and People’s Choice $500.

The problems are:

With technology filling all our free time, how can we reclaim boredom as a productive or creative force?

Cameron MacKay | graduate student in the Faculty of Education | U of M

How can we eliminate the population of zebra mussels in our lakes without harming the ecosystems?

Joshua Villanueva | undergraduate student | U of M

How can we provide better mental health care to marginalized and lower socioeconomic groups?

Kapilan Panchendrabose | undergraduate student in the Faculty of Science | U of M

How can artificial intelligence assist us in sustainable development?

Sanjay Abraham | undergraduate student in the Faculty of Engineering | U of M

How can we ensure society will be adequately prepared to handle challenges associated with our aging population?

Carly McFall | undergraduate student in the Faculty of Arts | U of M

How do we improve child literacy and numeracy in Manitoba?

Ben Guest | graduate student in the Faculty of Science | U of M

Full contest details and submission form criteria, as well as a sample submission are available on the Game Changer website.