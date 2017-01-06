Game Changer deadline set for Jan. 11

January 6, 2017 —

The 2016 edition of the Game Changer competition extended its second phase, to allow students more time for their solutions and to submit their teams. The new deadline is Jan. 11, 2017.

The five problems that teams can tackle are:

How do we encourage people to be pro-active about their health rather than reactive?

Avery Simundsson, graduate student, Engineering, University of Manitoba

How do we improve the access to education in Indigenous communities in Canada?

Hong Ngoc, undergraduate student, International Business, Red River College

How can we reduce e-waste to diminish harmful side effects to the environment?

Forouz Mahdinezhad, graduate student, Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of Manitoba

How do we improve financial literacy in society?

Dumitru Ignat, undergraduate student, Economics, University of Manitoba

How do we improve women’s inequality in the workforce and reduce the salary gap?

Olandunni Olanubi, graduate student, Microbiology, University of Manitoba

Students must form cross-faculty/department teams to develop practical, viable solutions for any of the winning problems.

Details on submission form criteria and a sample submission are available on the Game Changer website here.

Prizes are:

Grand Prize Winning Team – $10,000

2nd Place – $4,000

3rd Place – $2,000

People’s Choice Award – $750

