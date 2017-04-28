Funding available to hire students on campus

April 28, 2017 —

Faculties, departments or any other campus employers looking to hire a student for a part-time position from September 2017 to March 2018 are encouraged to enroll in the Work-Study Program.

Coordinated by Financial Aid & Awards and Career Services, the U of M’s Work-Study Program provides subsidies for employers to hire bright and talented U of M students, and the students gain experiential learning opportunities. It’s a win-win.

“Work-Study is great for students and it’s great for the university,” says Rebecca Balakrishnan, a career consultant in Career Services. “Departments who hire a work-study student benefit from the expertise that a qualified student can bring to the table, as well as the unique perspective only a student can have on campus life. What better way for a service focused unit to ensure they are connecting effectively with students than to invite a student into their department?”

University employers that enroll in this program and hire eligible students are reimbursed (to a limit) from the program at the end of the fiscal year. Applications for employers open now and close July 7, 2017.

“By supporting experiential learning on-campus, you are giving students the opportunity to develop skills and competencies that will contribute to their future careers and overall success,” says Samantha Tumlos, a past student who benefited from the program and who is now its coordinator.

Many campus careers begin with a work-study position, Balakrishnan says.

“Past positions have focused on everything from marketing to office administration to research to student service, mirroring the diversity of careers on campus. As students build skills for their futures, our university benefits from the additional support these part-time positions bring.”

What is Work-Study?

Work-Study is a great opportunity for on-campus units to acquire help for departmental support and projects while providing the students the opportunity to apply academic learning and gain professional and technical skills. This program continues to support students with financial need, who are receiving government aid, band sponsorship, or funding for a disability. Participating employers, faculties and departmental units will be reimbursed up to a maximum of $1,700.00 per project/position at the end of the fiscal year.

How to apply for program funding?

For the upcoming 2017-2018 Fall and Winter terms, student hiring commences early in September to give you the opportunity to take full advantage of the program funding. We will start accepting employer applications for the Work-Study Program on Monday, April 24th at 8:30 a.m. Please refer to the Work-Study webpage for more information and further instructions. The deadline for employer submissions is on Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.