From President’s Office

January 30, 2017 —

All members of the University community are invited to gather to discuss recent events in an open and safe environment, on Tuesday, January 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Manitoba Room, on the second floor of University Centre.

The event will be hosted by President David Barnard and include remarks from a number of student and University of Manitoba community leaders. A similar event will be held on the Bannatyne campus later in the week.

All students, staff and faculty are invited to attend. Students, faculty and staff who have questions should contact the International Office to speak with an international advisor (phone 204-474-8501 or email international(at)umanitoba.ca) to set up an appointment). Further support is available for students from the Student Counselling Centre and Financial Aid and Awards.