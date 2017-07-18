Fringing around town

July 18, 2017 —

The 30th Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival runs July 19-30 in the Exchange District. This year, close to 200 shows are part of the celebration of theatre.

University of Manitoba students, staff and alumni take part in the Fringe every year. Below is a list of their involvements.

Professor George Toles directs The House Of Yes, featuring alumni Kevin Ramberran and Thomas Toles and Black Hole Theatre Company alumni Stephanie Moroz and Winson Jackie Lee at Venue 6 (Tom Hendry Theatre).

Faculty of Arts student Daphne Finlayson is stage managing Starman at Venue 3 (Pantages Studio).

Desautels Faculty of Music student Elena Howard-Scott and alumnus Wes Rambo are acting in The Stock at Venue 22 (MTYP – Richardson Hall).

Alumna Dana Smith is performing in Hunks 3 Podcast Live at Venue 18 (Gas Station Arts Centre).

Alumni Julie Lumsden, Elliot Lazar, and Anjali Sandhu perform in The Trump Card at Venue 4 (Pantages Main Stage). Alumnus Ryan Segal produced the show.

Black Hole Theatre Company alumna Sarah Constible directs fellow BHTC alumnus Ross McMillan and alumnus Ian Bastin in On Love at Venue 12 (Asper Centre for Theatre and Film).

Waiting For Trudeau features alumni Jennette Heinrichs, Gary Jarvis, Sandi Schell, Sylvia Richardson and Julia Florek Thurcan at Venue 8 (The Rachel Brown Theatre).

Alumnus Matthew Legacé stage manages The Bald Soprano at Venue 29 (One88).

External Relations staff member Chris Reid performs in Horrible Histories: Rotten Rulers at Venue 4 (Pantages Main Stage).

Do you know someone with a University of Manitoba connection involved with the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival? Email the show name and connection to umtoday [at] umanitoba [dot] ca and we’ll add it to the list!