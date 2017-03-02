Friends of Engineering (Manitoba) Inc., pledges $100,000 to the new Stanley Pauley Engineering Building

March 2, 2017 —

It was announced at the Friends of Engineering AGM & Dinner on February 28th that the Friends have pledged $100,000 towards the new Stanley Pauley Engineering Building at the University of Manitoba.

The announcement was made by Friends Chair, John Pacak, P.Eng., President of InnovoXL with Dean Jonathan Beddoes, P.Eng.

The new 46,100 square foot building will include:

Engineering Innovation and Prototyping Centre

(design team prototyping facilities)

New Co-op/Industrial Internship Program Office

New Internally-Educated Engineers Qualification Program (IEEQ) Office and Facilities

Student Study Space (undergraduate and graduate)

Undergraduate Teaching and Research Laboratories

Biomedical Engineering Laboratories

AND in recognition of their support, the Stanley Pauley Engineering will also be home to the Friends of Engineering Centre for Engineering Professional Practice and Engineering Education.

Construction on the new building is set to begin this spring, with occupancy expected in mid-2018.