Free program for students focuses on creating safe environments for kids

January 17, 2017 —

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has created a program aimed at making environments safe for kids and protecting them from sexual abuse.

From now until the end of March, the Commit to Kids program is free for University of Manitoba students, particularly those who work with children and youth, either as part of their university program, their volunteering or their paid employment.

“(Commit to Kids) provides policies, strategies, and a step-by-step plan for reducing the risk of child sexual abuse, encouraging organizations to take an active, participatory role in protecting children in their care,” says the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

As part of the program, students learn about procedures to protect children from victimization and how to respond to disclosures of child sexual abuse, along with gaining insight into the impact of abuse.

The two-hour program is offered online and is free for University of Manitoba students until March 31, 2017. Across the U15 Canadian Research Universities, the University of Manitoba is taking the lead in making this a priority.

Students can register by emailing contact [at] commit2kids [dot] ca from their @myumanitoba email account.

With the high number of children that come to the U of M’s campus to learn and play and a high number of U of M students working with kids on campus, the program provides an excellent source of information and training.

More details on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and its services are available on its website