Free Press: Transit station unveiled at U of M expected to cut stadium traffic

July 4, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Football fans who take the bus to the Blue Bombers’ home opener Friday are in for a treat.

They will be the first to experience Stadium Station, the first piece of the Southwest Rapid Transitway and Pembina Highway underpass project.

The new station at Investors Group Field will make for smoother arrivals and quicker getaways from major events, Winnipeg Transit project manager Jesse Crowder said.

The station — with its walkways, signage and new access road for buses — is designed to handle 12,000 riders in a 15-minute period, Crowder said.

Stadium Station will initially be used for major events, including football games, the Canada Summer Games and concerts, Mayor Brian Bowman said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday…

“This is a perfectly fitting location for a rapid transit station, at the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on the grounds of Manitoba’s largest university,” Bowman said.