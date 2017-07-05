Wpg Free Press: Former Bison Ambrosie new CFL commissioner

July 5, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Winnipeg native and former University of Manitoba Bison Randy Ambrosie has been hired as the 14th commissioner of the Canadian Football League, CFL made official Wednesday in a nationwide press conference.

The Free Press first reported Ambrosie’s hiring last week, with sources saying the final hurdle in the hiring process being a final vote among the league’s board of governors Tuesday. At that point, Ambrosie had already started touring different markets, talking to the various representatives that make up the league’s governing panel.

The CFL has been in search of a new commissioner since news broke in April of a mutual breakup between the league and Jeffrey Orridge, who lasted just more than two years on the job and officially stepped down as commissioner on June 15. Jim Lawson, chairman of the CFL’s board of governors, has been serving as interim commissioner.