February 24, 2017 —

Come to main floor Drake to enjoy a free muffin and coffee/David’s Tea from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 as we celebrate the #um140 anniversary and the #asper80

The first 140 people to take a pic at our photo booth at our newly renovated library get a #um140 scarf.

Bring your coffee mug … reduce your footprint.

#Asper80 #UM140