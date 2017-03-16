Free Lynda.com licences for faculty and staff

March 13, 2017 —

Faculty and staff are invited to claim a free individual licence to Lynda.com, an online professional development resource now part of LinkedIn.

Lynda.com offers courses on a variety of topics such as Excel tips and tricks, communication skills and project planning, all designed and taught by leading professionals.

“We are excited to offer this support to faculty and staff,” says Mark O’Riley, director, learning and organizational development, human resources. “We all try to stay on top of the latest software, and work hard to deal with workplace issues like conflict or time management. With Lynda.com, people can enhance their knowledge on topics at the very moment when the need arises.”

Lynda.com includes over 5,000 courses and 200,000 video tutorials. O’Riley encourages faculty and staff to watch a video about Lynda.com or explore the list of course offerings.

Currently, there are 700 free licences on a first-come, first-served basis. The licence is valid until December 31, 2017, at which time the university will assess community member satisfaction and usage rates to determine if the resource is worthwhile.

Six Manitoba post-secondary institutions collaborated in bringing Lynda.com to their employees, including University of Manitoba, Assiniboine Community College, Brandon University, University College of the North, University of St. Boniface and University of Winnipeg. By joining together, these institutions dramatically drove down the cost per licence.

“We hope you enjoy this resource,” says O’Riley. “Let us know your thoughts about the service as we want to do all we can to support people in the great work they are doing.”

To obtain a free individual Lynda.com licence, email servicedesk [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

To provide general feedback about Lynda.com, contact human resources at hrfeedback [at] umanitoba [dot] ca