Former E.K. Williams Law Library reference librarian, M. John Eaton honoured as 2017 Librarian Emeritus

Mr. John Eaton, B.A.(Victoria), LL.B.(Toronto), M.LS.(Maryland) Libraries

Mr. John Eaton has left an extensive legacy at the University of Manitoba Libraries through his scholarship in bibliography and legal resources.

Mr. Eaton began his career at the University of Manitoba Libraries in 1991 as a reference librarian in the Faculty of Law’s E. K. Williams Library. He was instrumental in the planning stages of the law library’s information and research service, LAWDOC, a cost recovery service to meet the needs of the legal and business communities, governments and the general public in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

After a brief interlude at the University of Western Ontario, Mr. Eaton returned as head law librarian, a position he held until his retirement in April 2016. In addition to this role, he served as associate professor of introductory and advanced legal research.

Throughout his career, Mr. Eaton demonstrated a profound interest in archives and records management. While president of the Canadian Association of Law Libraries, he spearheaded the creation of the association archives, bringing disbursed collection s together from across the country.

Mr. Eaton has published articles in Canadian and international law and library publications, authored two scholarly books on Canadian and English legal resources and been an invited speaker at professional conferences and legal information summits. He has been twice honoured by his peers in recognition of his outstanding service to the profession and his scholarly contributions to the field of legal bibliography, receiving the Marta Lange Congressional Quarterly Press Award in 2012 and the Denis Marshall Memorial Award for Excellence in Law Librarianship in 2006.

Following his retirement from the University of Manitoba, Mr. Eaton has continued to use his knowledge and expertise as an account representative for legal publisher and bookseller Wildy & Sons Ltd. of London, England.

The University of Manitoba is honoured to confer the title of Librarian Emeritus upon Mr. John Eaton.

