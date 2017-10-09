Flu shots on campus

October 10, 2017 —

It’s that time of year again! The University Health Service is offering flu shots to any staff, student or member of the general public, even if you are not a patient of the clinic. Flu shots are free for anyone with a provincial health card.

Upcoming 2017 dates (further dates will be announced):

October 18 and 25

November 1, 9 (am only), 16, 22 and 29

Appointments are required.

Please contact University Health Service to book your appointment for the above dates by calling 204-474-8411 or drop in at 104 University Centre.

Why should I get the flu vaccine?

Getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to protect against seasonal influenza (the flu). When you get immunized, you also help protect others as well by reducing the spread of the influenza virus. This is especially important because some people are too young to get immunized or have medical conditions that leave them at risk of getting influenza even if they have already been immunized.

The flu can seem similar to a common cold, but the symptoms of the flu are usually more severe. Fever, body aches, extreme tiredness and a dry cough are more common with the flu than with a common cold. Also, the flu is more likely to lead to serious problems like pneumonia, bacterial infections and hospitalization.

This year, the flu vaccine will protect against four flu strains.

Who should get the flu vaccine?

Manitoba provides seasonal influenza vaccine free of charge to all Manitobans over six months of age.

An annual flu vaccine is especially important for Manitobans at increased risk of serious illness from the flu, their caregivers and close contacts.

They include:

Seniors aged 65 years or older

Residents of personal care homes or long-term care facilities

Children six months to five years of age*

Those with chronic illness such as: an immune system weakened by disease or medical treatment a condition that makes it difficult to breathe cardiac or pulmonary disorders children six months to adolescents 18 years of age on long-term acetylsalicylic acid (ex: Aspirin®) therapy Children and adolescents with neurologic or neurodevelopment conditions Other chronic medical conditions (ex: diabetes, renal disease, anemia, mental disabilities)

Healthy pregnant women

Health care workers and first responders

Individuals of Aboriginal ancestry

People who are severely overweight or obese

(taken from Manitoba Health, Healthy Living and Seniors Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine: Inactivated Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Factsheet.)