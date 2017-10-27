UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Flag lowered for Professor Emeritus Walter Bushuk

October 27, 2017 — 

The flag will be lowered on Oct. 27, 2017 for Professor Emeritus Walter Bushuk, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences.

Dr. Bushuk was considered one of the world’s outstanding cereal scientists and also held senior administrative positions at the University of Manitoba.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Fort Garry United Church, 800 Point Road. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

