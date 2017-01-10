UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Celebration of life scheduled for Faculty of Engineering professor

January 10, 2017 — 

A celebration of life for Peter Funder Rasmussen from the Faculty of Engineering – civil engineering will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

It will take place at 12 p.m. in the Robert B. Schultz Theatre at the University of Manitoba.

Rasmussen died earlier this month.

Peter Rasmussen. // Photo from the Faculty of Engineering

The celebration of life will be broadcast online and the video will be recorded for later viewing.

The flag at the University of Manitoba will be lowered on Friday, Jan. 13 for Peter Rasmussen. 

 

