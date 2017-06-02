UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Flag lowered for Dean Emeritus

June 2, 2017 — 

The flag will be lowered on June 2, 2017 for James Jamieson, Dean Emeritus of Science at the University of Manitoba. 

Jamieson died on March 20. 

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Thomson “In the Park” Funeral Home, 1291 McGillivray Blvd.

 

 

