FKRM student-athlete named a U of M Emerging Leader

Forty outstanding undergraduate and graduate student leaders from all corners of our campuses were recognized at the annual Emerging Leaders Dinner on Thursday, March 16.

Amongst this group is Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management and Bison women’s hockey student-athlete Karissa Kirkup.

The Emerging Leader Award (ELA) recognizes students who are committed to furthering the university’s educational mission by contributing to the social, cultural or economic well-being of communities on and off campus, while encouraging cross-cultural understanding and demonstrating sustained leadership and initiative.

Learn a little more about Karissa in a Q&A from our friends at UMToday:

Karissa Kirkup

Fourth-year student in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Leadership roles, partial list: Chair Person for the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) local committee at the University of Manitoba since January 2015; U10 head coach for the Junior Bisons hockey team in 2017; UMSU Representative for the University of Manitoba Athletic Council since 2015; anti-bullying advocate for Bisons Against Bullying since 2015.

UM TODAY: WHO ORIGINALLY INSPIRED YOU TO BECOME A LEADER?

Kirkup: My mom and dad are the people who inspired me to get involved in the community and become a better person. Growing up, I always saw them willing to volunteer their time and efforts to causes within the community and coaching sports. I remember the message they consistently told me was that time is the most valuable gift that you can give somebody, and I wanted to be exactly like my role models when I grew up.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU TO CONTINUE?

This might sound cliché, but I have really developed a love for helping people since I have started volunteering.

DO YOU HAVE A MOTTO OR PHILOSOPHY YOU LIVE BY?

Always do more of what makes you happy. My mom has preached this to me, especially since I have left high school. I would say this is a big reason for why I volunteer so much is because I really do enjoy it.

FAVOURITE COURSE?

My favourite class is Principles of Fitness Training taught by Kimberly Keats. I am currently in this class, and I love it because I am learning so much about general and athletic population physical activity habits and how to apply the concepts into real life. I have one year left to play for the Bison Women’s Hockey team, so I will soon need this information to continue an active lifestyle.

FAVOURITE CAMPUS LOCATION?

Since I am on the women’s hockey team, my favourite location is easily the Max Bell Centre. Throughout the year, I spend a ton of hours here with my teammates at practice or working out.