October 3, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba’s Falun Dafa Student Association would like to invite you to the film screening “The Bleeding Edge.” The movie is based on a true story about a mother, who practices Falun Dafa in China, was arrested by the Chinese regime for her belief. Starred by Anastasia Lin, Miss World Canada 2015.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: Film Screening, 7- 8:30 p.m.; Q&A discussion with Anastasia Lin, 8:30-9 p.m.

Where: Room 204 Armes Building, University of Manitoba, 30A Sifton Road.

Free event

This heart-wrenching film, based on actual events ongoing in China, reveals an important message about the persecution and forced organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners in China. Through showing the film, we hope we can raise the concern and awareness of the public, and increase an effort to end this crime against humanity.