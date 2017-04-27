Fieldhouse facelift

April 27, 2017 —

Some big changes and upgrades are afoot in the Jim Daly Fieldhouse at Max Bell Centre.

From now until early June, the fieldhouse will be closed as a whole host of renovations take place. They include:

Resurfacing of the existing synthetic running track surface in the entire James Daly Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse includes a 6-lane, 200-metre high performance banked track on the oval with 10 lanes on the infield sprint straightaway. The infield of the track is an excellent venue for tennis, soccer and many other indoor sports. The last resurfacing (oval and infield) was done in 1998 and the outfield is from 1981.

All line and event markings will be in conformance with all IAAF Track and Field specifications, as well as three tennis courts as per the International rules for tennis.

Addition of two sprint lanes outside of the oval and a jogging/warmup lane outside of the oval.

Upgraded storage area.

Addition of an enclosed weight room area.

Upgraded throws area.

New telescopic and retractable bleachers that are electrically operated with a seating capacity of 1,000.

Separate upgrades completed recently:

Replacement of lighting in the Fieldhouse to new energy efficient LED lights and lighting control, which was completed in June 2016.

Replacement of all four infield motorized curtains.

If you have any questions about these upgrades and renovations, contact FKRM facilties director, Simon Wang simon [dot] wang [at] umanitoba [dot] ca