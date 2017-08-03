Fenton wins “Leadership for the Future Award”

August 3, 2017 —

More accolades are coming in this summer for KinRec faculty members, as Dr Fenton has been selected as the winner of the Academy of Leisure Science’s ‘Leadership for the Future Award’.

It’s awarded annually to an emerging scholar in leisure studies within the three years of the start of their career. It’s designed to recognize a scholar who has shown evidence of commitment to excellence in teaching and scholarly activities as well as leadership.

“I am very pleased to be honored with this award for my research on gender creative spaces for LGBTQ youth and welcoming recreation environments for individuals living with mental illness,” said Dr Fenton.

“I think receiving this award speaks to the priority TALS places on supporting researchers doing community based work with marginalized populations, an emphasis that I think is exciting. This is important work that needs to be done in the leisure field, and I’m happy to follow in the footsteps of other leisure scholars who are embracing the challenges of this kind of research.

I am grateful for the mentorship of my post doctoral supervisor Dr Susan Hutchinson who researches chronic pain and mental illness and my colleague Dr Barbara Hamilton-Hinch who explores the well being of African Nova Scotian women.”

The purpose of The Academy is the intellectual advancement of leisure sciences. Recognizing outstanding scholars, holding meetings and symposia, and facilitating activities that promote research and scholarly activity fulfill this purpose.

Dr Fenton will head down to New Orleans in September to receive the award at the National Recreation and Parks Association Conference.