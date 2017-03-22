Federal budget 2017 continues commitment to education and research

March 22, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba welcomes the federal government’s continued commitment to post-secondary education, research and innovation announced in today’s federal budget. Budget 2017 builds on previous investments in education and research, and allows for continued growth in the overall research enterprise. Importantly, the budget addressed and recognized the need to provide more opportunities for post-secondary students to gain work-integrated learning experiences and support the post-secondary financial needs of Indigenous students.

Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manitoba, said, “Today’s federal budget recognizes the critical contributions made by research-intensive universities like ours to advancing inclusive and sustainable growth in Canada.”

“Investments in innovation and technology will help position Canada competitively in the new global economy,” added Barnard. “We also look forward to the release of the Fundamental Science Review and how this will strengthen and improve our ability to compete on the world stage.”

Barnard also noted the importance of those budget commitments made in areas of strategic importance to the U of M, such as work-integrated learning, co-op programs and Indigenous higher education.

The budget also included changes to the Canada Student Grants and Loans program to increase post-secondary participation for part-time students, students supporting families and adults wishing to return to school after being in the workforce.

The U of M looks forward to continuing its contributions in key areas of investment announced today, including agri-food, bio-health sciences and Indigenous higher education.

The U of M is the province’s only research intensive university and attracted $190.6 million in sponsored research income in 2015/16. The university contributes $1.8 billion each year to the provincial economy and is responsible for educating and training the province’s future leaders.

Federal budget 2017 can be found here: http://www.budget.gc.ca/2017/home-accueil-en.html

The budget builds on what was put forward in 2016. Read more about Budget 2016: Growing the Middle Class.