Associates farewell reception honours Michael Benarroch

May 4, 2017 —

On May 3, the Associates of the I.H. Asper School of Business hosted a farewell reception in honour of Michael Benarroch, Dean of the Asper School of Business and CPA Manitoba Chair in Business Leadership. Benarroch has accepted the role of Provost and Vice-President Academic at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Associates Chair John Proven brought remarks on behalf of the Board of Directors, citing Benarroch’s many achievements throughout his time as Dean.

Benarroch leaves a legacy of academic excellence, increased enrollment, and enhanced business program offerings.

Perhaps most notably, Benarroch worked closely with Power Corporation of Canada, Great-West Lifeco and Investors Group in order to establish the Institute for Leadership Development.

The Institute for Leadership Development is a unique teaching and research institute dedicated to providing students in any program or discipline with the opportunity to receive practical leadership education and skill development in order to pursue careers in any field.

Read about the official announcement of the Institute for Leadership Development here.

The Associates is one of Manitoba’s premier business networks. The organization provides students and faculty at the Asper School with opportunities to forge valuable business connections. They’re an active presence in the School: mentoring, coaching, lecturing, providing support, and connecting students with employers.