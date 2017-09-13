Fall Program registration is NOW OPEN!

August 24, 2017 —

Recreation Services is excited to announce that their fall adult program registration is now open. Classes are available at both their Fort Garry and Bannatyne campus locations and includes a variety of activities suited for every taste and skill level. Their fall 2017 schedule includes classes in Adult Aquatics, Aging Actively, Climbing, Dance, Group Fitness PLUS, Health Promotion, Martial Arts, Recreation and Wellness.

Continuing for this fall, Recreation Services members, including all U of M students who have activated a membership, will receive up to 20% off the program price. Program registration is available in-person at the Active Living Centre or Joe Doupe Recreation Centre with most classes scheduled to begin the week of September 18.

Starting August 26, 2017, Recreation Services will be using a new online registration system for their programs. Users will be able to claim their account and register for activities quickly and easily. Visit the website, umanitoba.ca/sportandrec, to stay up to date on the launch of the new system!

To view all fall programs including class descriptions and pricing, check out their new fall activity guide online at uofmactiveling.ca.