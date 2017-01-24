Faculty and staff recognized for exceptional community service

January 24, 2017 —

At a ceremony on January 23, 2017, a total of 10 Outreach Awards were presented to U of M faculty and staff recognized for their outstanding community involvement.

Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Campbell Outreach Award:

Professor Dietmar Straub, department of landscape architecture, Faculty of Architecture

The Dr. and Mrs. D.R. Campbell Outreach Award is given to University staff members who consistently spend countless hours of their own time in community service. This service typically combines professional and scholarly experience with their personal commitment to the people and community around them.

Dietmar Straub’s work has received acclaim and respect at national and international level. He invites students to gain hands-on experience on his outreach projects, such as becoming involved in tree-pit construction and asphalt painting, digging in Winnipeg clay, compacting Manitoba limestone, hammering stones, bricks, logs and asphalt and using brushes and paint rollers.

Straub uses this model of instruction to narrow the gap between theory and practice, creating a closer relationship between outreach and teaching. Straub’s approach to community interaction is “making rather than talking,” and he has volunteered his time to support communities and schools in Southern and Northern Manitoba.

He advocates “humble project thinking,” a thoughtful approach characterised by the application of construction techniques and materials which allow volunteers, including university students, colleagues, children and families of any skill and commitment level, to get involved, while learning and laughing together. Straub even stays in contact with the communities after construction work is done, “since both trees and people need time and attention to grow.”

Outreach Awards Recipients 2016-2017

Dr. Ayush Kumar

Department of Microbiology and Medical Microbiology, Faculty of Science

Dr. Pamela Dahl

Department of Preventive Dental Science College of Dentistry, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

Professor Mary Bertone

School of Dental Hygiene College of Dentistry, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

Dr. Dominique Laporte

Department of French, Spanish and Italian, Faculty of Arts

Dr. Elizabeth Comack

Department of Sociology, Faculty of Arts

Dr. Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair

Department of Native Studies, Faculty of Arts

Dr. Robert Guiden

Department of Plant Science, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

The Faculty of Science Outreach Committee

Departments of Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics

Faculty of Science

Dr. Joannie Halas

Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

For more details on this year’s recipients of the Outreach Awards, click here.